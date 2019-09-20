Wellington Shields Capital Management Cut Its Position in Flowers Foods (FLO) by $11.18 Million; Keybank National Association Has Cut Acuity Brands (AYI) Stake by $314,552; Market Valuation Declined

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 50.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 2,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 2,290 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $316,000, down from 4,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 42,732 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS: PURCHASE OF IOTA ENGINEERING; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGHT AT DECELERATING PACE, SOME OTHER COSTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE; 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 14/03/2018 – Glendale Eye Medical Group Partners with Trilogy Eye Medical Group (Acuity Eye Group™); 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Adj EPS $1.89

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 485,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 6.59 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $153.32 million, down from 7.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 175,255 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Net $51.2M; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $603.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawiian Elec (NYSE:HE) by 29,000 shares to 80,900 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold FLO shares while 87 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 133.48 million shares or 0.42% less from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Com accumulated 0.35% or 983,584 shares. 216,209 were reported by Jolley Asset Management Limited Liability. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 411,557 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp invested in 98,059 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Transamerica Advsr holds 0.04% or 8,240 shares. D E Shaw & Co has invested 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 239,291 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 106,337 shares. Citigroup reported 79,160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Limited holds 0.01% or 9,070 shares. State Street reported 4.56 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westwood Group holds 93,223 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank Tru reported 0.05% stake. Aperio Ltd Company owns 497,564 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 353,163 shares stake.

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FLO’s profit will be $48.46M for 24.78 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 EPS, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.94M for 12.62 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual EPS reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold AYI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 9,662 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 2,262 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability owns 61,168 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 201,987 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Cibc Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). United Automobile Association accumulated 8,078 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Alyeska Gp LP holds 0.21% or 111,348 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0% or 2,144 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 54,047 shares. 4,523 were reported by First Hawaiian Natl Bank. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 4,748 shares. Moreover, Regions Finance has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).