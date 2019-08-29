Wellington Shields Capital Management Cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Stake by $690,472 as Share Price Declined; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shareholder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Raised Position by $44.19 Million as Stock Price Rose

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 488.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 211,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 254,744 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.38M, up from 43,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $207.41. About 110,788 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) by 21.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 20,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 72,391 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 92,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 191,028 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 14,207 shares to 126,964 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 28,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,939 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.52M for 14.48 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.