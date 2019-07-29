Wellington Shields Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Intrexon (XON); Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Has Raised Its Holding

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 188.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 68,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 104,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 36,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 1.61 million shares traded or 21.00% up from the average. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 8.19% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q REV. $175.7M, EST. $175.4M; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST, IN A $118.7M 10-YEAR SECURED 4.5% LOAN WITH K; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 41C, EST. 41C; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship; 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company; 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 27/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces its Second Quarter Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Celebrates Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 52.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 83,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 241,800 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 158,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.65. About 813,085 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 69.39% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.82% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase lb/lla Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Diabetes; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 29/03/2018 – ACTOBIO THERAPEUTICS SAYS “SOON WILL START CLINICAL TRIALS” WITH AG019 “IN ASSOCIATION WITH SPECIALIZED INSTITUTES IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA”; 16/04/2018 – Exemplar Genetics Rare Neurological Disease Model Cleared by FDA for Commercial Research Use; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – ISOLATION & RECOMBINANT EXPRESSION OF A NOVEL GENE FROM OPIUM POPPY ENCODING ENZYME, THEBAINE SYNTHASE; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.33 PER BASIC SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase Ib/IIa Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Di

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,200 shares to 10,841 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 20,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,391 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 673,921 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 29,895 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Citadel Advsr Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Goldman Sachs holds 351,206 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gmt Corporation holds 674,600 shares. 46,953 were accumulated by American Intl Grp Incorporated. Citigroup invested in 15,580 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 35,242 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Co accumulated 0% or 50,581 shares. 250 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 59,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 17,195 shares stake. State Street reported 5.79M shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $17.62 million activity.

