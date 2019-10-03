Wellington Shields Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Mgm Resorts International (MGM); Seabridge Investment Advisors Raised Its Position in United Parcel Service Cl (UPS) as Share Value Rose

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 65.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 27,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The institutional investor held 69,337 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 41,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 5.00M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 26/04/2018 – CITYCENTER HOLDINGS, LLC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $214 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – MGM China Reports 2018 First Quarter Financial Data; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts, The Post has learned. The interest has come in the form of back-channel approaches, sources familiar with the situation said; 30/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Hits Unprecedented Responsible Gambling Milestone; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE FOR BOTH MGM RESORTS AND MGP; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY DOMESTIC RESORTS ROOMS REVENUE DECREASED 5% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts And MGM Growth Properties To Acquire Empire City Casino For $850 Million — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS IN EARLY TALKS TO SELL BOSTON-AREA CASINO PROJECT TO MGM – WSJ, CITING

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl (UPS) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 36,577 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78M, up from 30,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $115.9. About 2.90M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video)

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $301.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. by 27,935 shares to 32,001 shares, valued at $615,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 7,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,229 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ballentine Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 13,683 shares in its portfolio. Amp Investors reported 224,338 shares. Whitnell And reported 200 shares stake. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel holds 11,850 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0% or 12,325 shares in its portfolio. Miller Howard Invests reported 0.3% stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.15% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 9,968 shares. 12,764 are held by First Bank Trust. Brookstone Capital Management reported 30,880 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 96,952 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr accumulated 0.09% or 94,451 shares. Verity & Verity Limited Liability has invested 2.32% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cetera Limited Liability holds 11,833 shares. Cap Invsts reported 15.23 million shares. State Street Corp reported 28.22M shares.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $603.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 5,800 shares to 15,810 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,362 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).