Wellington Shields Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) by $1.67 Million as Shares Declined; As Anthem Com (ANTM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Argi Investment Services Has Decreased by $980,679 Its Stake

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 52.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 9,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 26,640 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $177.51. About 5.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 69.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 3,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1,511 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $434,000, down from 4,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $251.01. About 857,723 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd Com (NYSE:IVZ) by 26,258 shares to 151,792 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Mltfctr Intl Sml Etf by 74,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 543,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Agrgte Etf (LAG).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 13.07 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,668 shares to 62,404 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,610 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.