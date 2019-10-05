Wellington Shields Capital Management Boosted Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position by $375,700; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Lowered Entergy (ETR) Holding by $1.25 Million; Stock Rose

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (ETR) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 12,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 40,862 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21M, down from 53,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Entergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $118.77. About 1.10 million shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 08/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Receives Approval to Build New Orleans Power Station; 20/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Provides Burns & McDonnell Notice to Proceed as EPC Contractor for New Orleans Power Station; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE AND LONG-TERM FINANCIAL OUTLOOKS; 03/05/2018 – New York power grid expects demand to decline through 2028; 07/05/2018 – Entergy Probing If Actors Were Paid to Root for Its Power Plant; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees $2.55/Shr Decrease to FY18 EPS Related to Decisions to Sell or Close Merchant Nuclear Plants; 06/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR IN MASSACHUSETTS SHUT ON WATER LEAK; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY NEW ORLEANS LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA CAPITAL l OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 5,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 51,125 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.50M, up from 45,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $62.65. About 943,031 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $451.15 million for 13.08 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold ETR shares while 156 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 164.24 million shares or 3.93% more from 158.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Agf Investments Inc owns 19,038 shares. Pzena Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.21% or 379,428 shares. D E Shaw And Comm Inc holds 61,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. M&T Bankshares has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 640 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 63,896 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab invested 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation holds 0.09% or 247,380 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 347,764 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Com has 2,994 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 3,238 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.06% or 63,835 shares. Piedmont Incorporated holds 0.01% or 2,802 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invs Limited Com holds 7,269 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $531.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 8,685 shares to 25,327 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 11,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $603.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,495 shares to 5,362 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,823 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

