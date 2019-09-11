Wellington Shields Capital Management Boosted By $925,660 Its Illumina (ILMN) Stake; DUERR A G ORDINARY SHARES (DUERF) Sellers Increased By 69.89% Their Shorts

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased Illumina Inc (ILMN) stake by 7.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc acquired 2,986 shares as Illumina Inc (ILMN)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc holds 43,647 shares with $13.56 million value, up from 40,661 last quarter. Illumina Inc now has $42.94B valuation. The stock increased 3.82% or $10.54 during the last trading session, reaching $286.58. About 1.16 million shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina

DUERR A G ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DUERF) had an increase of 69.89% in short interest. DUERF’s SI was 304,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 69.89% from 179,000 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 1521 days are for DUERR A G ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DUERF)’s short sellers to cover DUERF’s short positions. It closed at $26.3 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 2,934 shares to 139,237 valued at $16.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aquaventure Holdings Ltd stake by 18,400 shares and now owns 41,200 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Illumina is Now Oversold (ILMN) – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Illumina (ILMN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: WYNN, ILMN – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ILMN, PAYS, TTWO – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 67% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Illumina has $35500 highest and $30000 lowest target. $334.33’s average target is 16.66% above currents $286.58 stock price. Illumina had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $34800 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold” on Tuesday, July 30. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35500 target in Tuesday, July 30 report.