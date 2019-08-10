Wellington Shields Capital Management Boosted By $331,539 Its Applied Materials (AMAT) Position; Peconic Partners Lifted Targa Res (TRGP) Holding

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased Applied Materials (AMAT) stake by 124.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc acquired 8,501 shares as Applied Materials (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc holds 15,309 shares with $607,000 value, up from 6,808 last quarter. Applied Materials now has $44.14B valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 5.13M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene

Peconic Partners Llc increased Targa Res Corp (TRGP) stake by 677.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peconic Partners Llc acquired 1.49M shares as Targa Res Corp (TRGP)’s stock declined 2.41%. The Peconic Partners Llc holds 1.71 million shares with $71.04M value, up from 220,000 last quarter. Targa Res Corp now has $8.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.86. About 2.86 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units

Among 5 analysts covering Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Targa Resources Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. UBS maintained the shares of TRGP in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, June 24. Mizuho maintained Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $53 target. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TRGP in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $67 target in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.03% or 765,300 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 1.21 million shares. Westpac Bk stated it has 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation owns 44,095 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 29,503 shares. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 4,121 shares. 1.54 million are owned by Duff And Phelps Inv Communications. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 7,879 were accumulated by Daiwa. Bokf Na owns 5,123 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancshares reported 250 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Highland Capital Management Lp has invested 0.4% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 22,965 shares. Raymond James & invested in 0.08% or 1.31 million shares.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) stake by 54,669 shares to 7.07 million valued at $150.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) stake by 16,800 shares and now owns 9,150 shares. Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 574,221 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Com invested in 2,774 shares. Bokf Na holds 33,990 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associate Corp has 2.50M shares. Thomas White Ltd invested in 0.12% or 16,127 shares. 39,556 were reported by Palouse Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Barclays Public Llc has 2.21 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs invested in 0.05% or 2,986 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 55,504 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Westover Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.01 million shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets, a New York-based fund reported 280,725 shares. Bryn Mawr Com stated it has 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.16% or 41,508 shares. Cooke And Bieler LP has invested 1.42% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Among 5 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Applied Materials Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Susquehanna maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) rating on Friday, February 15. Susquehanna has “Hold” rating and $34 target.