Wellington Shields Capital Management Boosted Applied Materials (AMAT) Holding; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Increased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 124.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 8,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 15,309 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607,000, up from 6,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 6.56M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 501.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 5,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 6,019 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $177.21. About 10.13 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abb Limited Spons Adr (NYSE:ABB) by 17,600 shares to 82,050 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,150 shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc. (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 0.38% or 135,690 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 80,921 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc reported 1,473 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Oppenheimer Communications has 77,443 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council has 0.59% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Kistler invested 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Td Asset Management Inc has 4.27M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Of Oklahoma invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Howe Rusling invested in 9,646 shares. Ashmore Wealth Management Limited Company has invested 2.33% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 83,868 were accumulated by Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Lp. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 13,900 shares. Global Thematic Limited Liability Company holds 3.2% or 1.73 million shares in its portfolio.

