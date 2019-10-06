Wellington Shields & Company Boosted Hawiian Elec (HE) Holding; As Twitter (TWTR) Market Value Rose, Melvin Capital Management LP Has Lifted Position by $40.80 Million

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Hawiian Elec (HE) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The institutional investor held 81,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53M, up from 59,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Hawiian Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 235,660 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 1.20M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.80 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.36. About 6.23M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Melania Trump initiative targets cyber-bullying; 21/03/2018 – TWITTER’S CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER MICHAEL COATES IS LEAVING COMPANY- THE VERGE, CITING; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump: China trade deal ‘too hard to get done’; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – DC reels as Trump rages over Mueller probe; 27/03/2018 – Short-seller Andrew Left is now betting against Twitter less than 2 months after touting bullish bet: ‘Everything’s changed’; 14/05/2018 – Case against Russia in Skripal poisoning now stronger -Ml5 chief; 20/03/2018 – South River Technologies’ File Transfer Client First to Feature Advanced Endpoint Protection; 13/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: @Meha It’s an event that Tom Dart attended and somehow got put on as the initial art for the story. It was; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) (NYSE:LVS) by 31,200 shares to 2.01 million shares, valued at $118.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 890,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.9% or 20,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 361,425 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Suntrust Banks has 29,920 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 83,262 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.03% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 100,690 shares. Atika Capital Mgmt holds 100,000 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 3,000 shares. Nwi Lp holds 2.36% or 814,508 shares. Invest House Lc reported 25,848 shares. Bp Plc accumulated 0.1% or 74,000 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 21 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 571,574 shares. Northeast Consultants reported 0.11% stake. Everence Cap holds 0.07% or 12,505 shares in its portfolio.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $211.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,300 shares to 12,200 shares, valued at $928,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,546 shares, and cut its stake in First Solar Inc Com (NASDAQ:FSLR).