Wellington Shields & Company Lowered Its Scotts Miracle (SMG) Position by $946,140; As Regency Centers (REG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder United Services Automobile Association Lowered Stake by $1.20 Million

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG) by 24.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 17,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,857 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 71,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $66.2. About 659,989 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 15.86% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 76.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 12,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,670 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.48. About 359,659 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – SET A GOAL FOR HAWTHORNE TO ACHIEVE SEGMENT PROFIT OF ABOUT $120 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17- 18 PCT BY END OF FISCAL 2020; 03/05/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces the Appointment of Former Chief Financial Officer David C. Evans to its Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Scotts Miracle-Gro Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn; 30/04/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Buys Sunlight to Double Cannabis-Grower Sales; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro To Acquire Hydroponics Supplier Sunlight Supply — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q EPS $2.59; 20/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announces Final GRO1000 Community Garden Grant Recipients

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 4,887 shares to 80,885 shares, valued at $9.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 26,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs invested in 9,553 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd has invested 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Somerset Tru accumulated 16,720 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 31,929 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 3,582 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Td Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Moreover, Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 60,109 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 225,290 shares. Citadel Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 311,400 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Advisors Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Federated Pa holds 69,831 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Com invested in 12,357 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 158,560 were reported by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas.

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.93 per share. REG’s profit will be $160.82M for 17.24 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.04% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PN Hoffman, EYA and Regency get approval for Falls Church project – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Neovasc Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Market Value Rule – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Know What Triggers a Margin Call – Nasdaq” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Private equity firm Legion Capital withdraws $6 million Reg A+ IPO – Nasdaq” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 07/17/2019: PSX,WLL,CPE,REGI,CRZO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Miracle-Gro® Revolutionizes Organic and Indoor Gardening – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Surprising Marijuana Stocks That Raised Their Dividends – Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. Innovative Industrial Properties – The Motley Fool” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Rose 13.8% in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Co Il accumulated 245,642 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Swiss Financial Bank owns 75,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Parthenon Ltd Co holds 0.61% or 34,735 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 129 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 7,575 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sit Assoc Inc holds 0.16% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 63,440 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 48,317 shares. Security National Company invested in 0.02% or 800 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 10,500 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 3.82 million shares. Hudock Cap Group Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.02% or 51,157 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 72,573 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp owns 1,800 shares.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 16,355 shares to 110,115 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 2.62% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.67 per share. SMG’s profit will be $151.99 million for 9.44 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.64 actual EPS reported by The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.73% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $197,397 activity.