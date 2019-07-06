Wellington Shields & Company Trimmed Its Position in Pepsico (PEP) as Share Price Rose; As Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Share Value Rose, Covington Capital Management Increased by $1.11 Million Its Stake

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 14,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,783 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 34,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $89.52. About 1.77 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT; 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 29.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,715 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 12,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 3.13M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Llc holds 815,549 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 39,511 shares. Fil invested 0.25% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Oakbrook Lc reported 0.17% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation has 541,482 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). The Connecticut-based Hartford Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Miles Inc accumulated 22,797 shares. Asset One Ltd owns 0.12% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 295,503 shares. Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.34M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 2.68 million shares. Bkd Wealth holds 4,604 shares. Waddell Reed reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Fortune.com which released: “ICE Boss tells NYSE President Cunningham: “Go Reinvent This Place” – Fortune” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Intercontinental Exchange: A One-Way Street – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange: Own The Stock Market – Seeking Alpha” on December 26, 2018. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: CME Group vs. Intercontinental Exchange – Motley Fool” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE-owner ICE to form new company for digital assets – Reuters” with publication date: August 03, 2018.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VCR) by 3,000 shares to 1,607 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,360 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.96% or 24,925 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation owns 500,590 shares. Bryn Mawr Company invested 1.7% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Altavista Wealth Management holds 51,277 shares. Halsey Assoc Inc Ct invested 2.93% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Patten Group Inc invested 1.06% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Holderness Invests Co invested 0.57% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lincoln Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.77% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Atlantic Union Bankshares owns 46,592 shares. 2,140 are owned by Willow Creek Wealth Management. Mariner Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.5% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gyroscope Management Grp Ltd Co has invested 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cap Counsel holds 0.2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 4,430 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 0.87% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2.96 million shares. 319,031 are held by Oakbrook Investments.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 2,200 shares to 30,099 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Heat Is On: Smartfood® Popcorn Introduces New Flamin’ Hot® White Cheddar Flavor – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Balanced Risk-Reward for Keurig Dr Pepper: Stock Up 18% YTD – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.