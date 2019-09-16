Wellington Shields & Company Increases Position in Hawiian Elec (HE); As Diamondback Energy Com (FANG) Market Value Rose, Holder Essex Investment Management Co Has Cut Holding

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc Com (FANG) by 40.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 7,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 10,500 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, down from 17,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.59% or $8.31 during the last trading session, reaching $105.04. About 3.78M shares traded or 137.89% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Hawiian Elec (HE) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The institutional investor held 81,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53M, up from 59,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Hawiian Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 220,830 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,130 are owned by Osborne Prns Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 178,439 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dupont Cap Management Corp owns 7,600 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp invested in 21,241 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Gradient Invests Llc holds 33 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 552,436 shares. Raymond James & Assocs invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 520,500 shares. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.4% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). South Dakota Invest Council invested in 0.05% or 51,473 shares. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Fin Ser invested in 122 shares or 0% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 331,860 shares. 63,802 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Farmers Merchants Investments invested in 22,067 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $211.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 950 shares to 3,681 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,546 shares, and cut its stake in First Solar Inc Com (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning holds 0.01% or 2,170 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Sheets Smith Wealth holds 6,820 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Hellman Jordan Mgmt Incorporated Ma owns 0.68% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 4,560 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 4,600 shares. Shine Inv Advisory invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Etrade Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.07% or 22,857 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 129,457 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsr Llc holds 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 86,937 shares. Winch Advisory Service Ltd Liability invested in 13,045 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Adage Capital Prns Group Inc Ltd Co reported 343,640 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Co owns 7,350 shares. Baker Avenue Asset L P, a California-based fund reported 5,520 shares.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc Com (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 51,856 shares to 54,586 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lantronix Inc Com New (NASDAQ:LTRX) by 100,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc C.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.52 million for 13.97 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.