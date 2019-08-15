Wellington Shields & Company Has Upped Its Intrexon (XON) Stake by $720,000; As Chevron New (CVX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder E&G Advisors LP Has Cut Its Stake by $415,002

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 83.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The institutional investor held 315,800 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 171,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.61. About 274,689 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase lb/lla Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Diabetes; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q REV. $43.8M, EST. $60.9M; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss $42M; 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti; 24/05/2018 – Oxitec Launches Field Trial in Brazil for Next Generation Addition to Friendly™ Mosquitoes Platform; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 21/05/2018 – Precigen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of INXN-4001; 29/05/2018 – Isolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 32.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 3,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 7,146 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, down from 10,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $116.96. About 1.97 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. International Sarl reported 27,983 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Old Dominion Cap Management Inc holds 0.63% or 15,619 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability stated it has 121,722 shares. Lakeview Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.82% or 10,878 shares in its portfolio. Kopp Investment Advisors Limited Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 4,596 shares. Moreover, Schulhoff has 2.53% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dakota Wealth Mngmt invested in 11,731 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company, Netherlands-based fund reported 311,743 shares. Schnieders Mgmt Lc has 64,761 shares for 3.41% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic holds 5,000 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested 1.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.57% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Limited Company has 0.27% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wharton Business Gp Limited Com holds 9,238 shares. M&R Management invested in 20,343 shares or 0.54% of the stock.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6,700 shares to 15,696 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,715 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP).

