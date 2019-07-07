Wellington Shields & Company Holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Cut as Stock Value Rose; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Valuation Declined, National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Trimmed Its Position by $334,158

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 1,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,958 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $254.2. About 449,910 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 3,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,831 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 51,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.64 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT WORKING W/ OFAC; 03/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO TARGET $250 MILLION FOR SPECIAL SITUATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Dress for Success and JPMorgan Chase Launch Worldwide Employee Engagement Initiative; 15/05/2018 – Millicom International Cellular: Millicom to webcast presentation by CEO Mauricio Ramos at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 16; 29/05/2018 – UBS’S DANIELE APA IS SAID TO PLAN RETURNING TO JPMORGAN; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit just below estimates on weak investment banking; 04/04/2018 – Frugal JPMorgan Gearhead Won’t Overpay for Muscle Cars or Bonds; 13/03/2018 – ShareCast: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to launch business credit card

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78M for 20.63 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Lc holds 11,011 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Decatur Capital has 1.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Commonwealth Corp Pa has 1,971 shares. Somerset reported 1.57% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Delta Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 2.18% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Private Wealth Partners Lc accumulated 1,500 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Creative Planning has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct accumulated 116,197 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 8,415 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt Incorporated owns 12 shares. Us Bank De stated it has 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tekla Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,721 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,120 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sirios Cap Lp invested in 489,250 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,259 are held by Ims Capital Mgmt. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 38,072 shares stake. Moreover, Northpointe Cap Limited Company has 1.96% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 61,603 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Com reported 54,866 shares. Monetta Fincl Service Inc reported 35,000 shares stake. Moreover, Harvey Cap Mngmt has 0.57% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 11,813 shares. Ohio-based Wealthquest Corp has invested 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). South State Corporation has 1.84% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 176,994 shares. Boussard Gavaudan Mgmt Llp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 56 shares. Paragon Cap Management Limited reported 5,587 shares. 1.27M are owned by Pggm Investments. Coldstream Capital Mngmt has 42,495 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement stated it has 8,690 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And owns 74,386 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.13 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. BACON ASHLEY also sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. $518,950 worth of stock was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96 million.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 144,000 shares to 315,800 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.