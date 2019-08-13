Wellington Shields & Company Holding in Scotts Miracle (SMG) Has Decreased by $946,140; As Artesian Resources (ARTNA) Stock Declined, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Raised by $344,618 Its Holding

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 9,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.18% . The institutional investor held 279,493 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42 million, up from 270,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Artesian Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $35.8. About 9,846 shares traded. Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has declined 1.96% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTNA News: 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance FRN Variable Rate Fix; 02/05/2018 – Artesian Resources 1Q EPS 37c; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Artesian Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 29/03/2018 – 49FV: Artesian Finance III Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – ON MAY 7, 2018, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO AN INTEREST RATE LOCK AGREEMENT WITH COBANK, ACB – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. breaks ground on its Northern Sussex Regional Water Recharge Facility; 23/04/2018 – DJ Artesian Resources Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTNA); 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance lll Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR A MATURITY PERIOD OF 20 YEARS AND A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 5.12% PER ANNUM FOR THE BOND; 14/03/2018 – Artesian Resources 4Q EPS 40c

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 76.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 12,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 3,670 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $111.87. About 439,309 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Buys Sunlight to Double Cannabis-Grower Sales; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q EPS $2.59; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: ‘Project Catalyst’ Plan Intended to Improve Adjusted EPS by 60c-80c in FY2019; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 20/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announces Final GRO1000 Community Garden Grant Recipients; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Expects to Close Deal by June 1; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Is Largest Distributor of Hydroponic Products in U.S; 22/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Debuts Water Positive Docuseries on Harmful Algal Bloom Water Crisis

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 19,882 shares to 29,300 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 20,802 shares to 2.81 million shares, valued at $114.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 46,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 969,083 shares, and cut its stake in Oritani Finl Corp Del (NASDAQ:ORIT).