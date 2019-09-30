Wellington Shields & Company Lowered Its Position in First Solar Com (FSLR) as Share Price Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Holder Decatur Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 291 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,187 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.08M, down from 12,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95 million shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 07/03/2018 – Missouri Senate: Senator Bill Eigel Releases Statement on Amazon Coming to St. Charles County; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is now on the hook for an additional $22 billion in future purchase obligations following the Whole Foods acquisition, filings show; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 05/05/2018 – Amazon now clearly has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof says Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos over PowerPoint; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Title of Largest U.S. Company

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in First Solar Inc Com (FSLR) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 38,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, down from 45,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in First Solar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.52% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $58.46. About 3.94M shares traded or 250.94% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO MARK WIDMAR COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR EXPANSION WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MLN, WITH A WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 500 ASSOCIATES; 23/04/2018 – DJ First Solar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSLR); 27/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 01/05/2018 – First Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS THE CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AGGREGATE BORROWINGS OF UP TO AUD 151.0 MLN ($113 MLN); 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.68, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – First Solar’s (FSLR) CEO Mark Widmar Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Sales $2.45B-$2.65B; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SOLAR MODULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY NEAR ITS EXISTING PERRYSBURG, OHIO FLAGSHIP PLANT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ca holds 4.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30,350 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 2.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wharton Business Group Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Founders Capital Mgmt Lc has 53 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Crystal Rock Capital holds 3.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,380 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,010 shares. Zwj Counsel accumulated 281 shares. Moreno Evelyn V invested in 2.64% or 4,588 shares. Eulav Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 21,000 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raymond James Trust Na reported 7,890 shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has 1.94% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 150,304 shares. Ameritas Invest holds 1.86% or 21,577 shares. Chartist Ca owns 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 375 shares. Oakwood Cap Limited Liability Co Ca owns 3.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,881 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 96.30% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $111.71M for 13.79 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -688.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Inc owns 8,203 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 32,466 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt has 709,624 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 13,791 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 19 were accumulated by Tortoise Ltd Liability Company. Oppenheimer And Com owns 6,331 shares. Smithfield stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). 414,673 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Scott & Selber Incorporated accumulated 1.25% or 37,836 shares. Da Davidson owns 3,655 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement, Louisiana-based fund reported 19,400 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) or 1,088 shares. Goelzer Investment invested in 0.31% or 51,927 shares. Castleark Ltd Liability stated it has 40,645 shares.