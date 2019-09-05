Wellington Shields & Company Trimmed Position in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by $946,140; Armstrong Henry H Associates Trimmed Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Value Declined

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 76.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 12,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 3,670 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $108.76. About 246,715 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water; 19/03/2018 FLOWR, SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO UNIT HAWTHORNE IN R&D ALLIANCE; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – SET A GOAL FOR HAWTHORNE TO ACHIEVE SEGMENT PROFIT OF ABOUT $120 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17- 18 PCT BY END OF FISCAL 2020; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & Supplies; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT IN DEAL VALUED AT $450M; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro To Acquire Hydroponics Supplier Sunlight Supply — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO FOR DOWNGRADE

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 8,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 483,981 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.66M, down from 492,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 3.09M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.11 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Com Lp holds 0.01% or 36,508 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hallmark Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 2.38% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 87,339 were accumulated by Choate Inv Advisors. Logan Cap Mgmt invested in 77,857 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Northwest Counselors Limited Company holds 37,751 shares. 73,154 were accumulated by Btr Cap. Wealthquest Corp has 0.73% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,742 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Vista Capital Prtn owns 1,981 shares. Gladius Mgmt Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.23% or 6,434 shares in its portfolio. Smith Salley & invested in 0.87% or 38,826 shares. Calamos Wealth Lc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 33,388 shares. Benedict Financial Advsrs Inc owns 54,765 shares or 3.32% of their US portfolio. James Rech has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.89 earnings per share, down 18.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.75 per share. After $3.11 actual earnings per share reported by The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.62% negative EPS growth.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 16,355 shares to 110,115 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $56.52 million activity.