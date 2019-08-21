Wellington Shields & Company Has Decreased Scotts Miracle (SMG) Holding as Share Value Rose; Annex Advisory Services Cut Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) as Share Value Declined

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 76.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 12,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 3,670 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $111.39. About 43,316 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – BENEFITS FROM TRANSACTION ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS BY $0.60 TO $0.80 PER SHARE IN FY 2019; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Buys Sunlight to Double Cannabis-Grower Sales; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Scotts Miracle-Gro Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Is Largest Distributor of Hydroponic Products in U.S; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: About 20% of Sunlight’s Current Sales are From Distributing Hawthorne Product; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Scotts Miracle Gro For Downgrade On Sunlight Supply Acquisition Announcement

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 60.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 19,186 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 48,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $66.76. About 1.86 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $7.66-$7.76, SAW $7.33-$7.43, EST.$7.54

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 19,882 shares to 29,300 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital accumulated 22,048 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt holds 7,500 shares. Personal Cap Advsrs invested in 275,657 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 1.52M shares. 2,547 were reported by Mai Capital Management. 8,410 were reported by Jane Street Ltd Liability Com. The United Kingdom-based Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.48% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 355,218 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Papp L Roy & accumulated 10,358 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 399,447 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 11,817 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $667.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,348 shares to 104,339 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 18,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Limited owns 254,902 shares. Bank Of The West holds 56,903 shares. Dt Investment Partners Ltd Llc holds 0.57% or 50,197 shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability has 38,171 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Payden & Rygel holds 10,200 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fairview Cap Invest Management Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,558 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP invested in 8,166 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Van Eck Assocs Corp has 178,262 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0.14% or 608,052 shares. Iowa-based At Financial Bank has invested 0.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability holds 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 6,534 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg has invested 0.44% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Renaissance Inv Group Inc Limited invested in 0.15% or 4,475 shares. Old National Commercial Bank In holds 0.68% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 162,464 shares. Strategic Fincl Svcs owns 5,302 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.35 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.