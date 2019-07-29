Wellington Shields & Company Lifted Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stake; Amp Capital Investors LTD Increases Position in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY)

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 17.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 16,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,115 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 93,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 16.58M shares traded or 26.70% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION; 17/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS GOVERNEMENT CONTINUES TO HAVE “ROBUST DISCUSSIONS” WITH KINDER MORGAN OVER POSSIBLE AID FOR PIPELINE EXPANSION; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MIDCONTINENT EXPRESS PIPELINE’S BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T HAVE A TARGET DATE FOR SELLING TRANS MOUNTAIN BACK TO PRIVATE SECTOR; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WILL DO EVERYTHING NECESSARY TO ENSURE KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION STARTS ON SCHEDULE LATER THIS YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline Project From Kinder Morgan for C$4.5 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 15/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S PROPOSED PIPELINE EXPANSION IS IN VITAL STRATEGIC INTERESTS OF NATION, SAYS IT WILL BE BUILT; 16/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 44.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 17,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,840 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.69M, up from 38,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $7.79 during the last trading session, reaching $383.79. About 553,960 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Invest Associates Ltd Liability holds 0.71% or 244,317 shares in its portfolio. Tru Advsrs has invested 1.15% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Meridian Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 0.27% or 23,487 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.22% or 28,979 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt Communications has invested 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Umb Comml Bank N A Mo owns 198,351 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 22,799 shares. Moreover, Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.18% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 43,147 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank Co accumulated 0.01% or 2,235 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 59,052 shares. Andra Ap reported 172,500 shares. Hilton Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). L & S Advisors holds 64,856 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.37% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). First Interstate National Bank owns 0.13% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 29,570 shares.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,700 shares to 8,715 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,831 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $35.52 million activity. HENSLEE GREGORY L had sold 50,000 shares worth $18.72M. 3,615 shares were sold by SHAW JEFF M, worth $1.36 million on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $563,880 were sold by BURCHFIELD JAY D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.03% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 4,582 shares. Legacy Capital Prns invested in 1.1% or 6,060 shares. Moreover, Moody Bancshares Division has 0% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 62 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited holds 25,179 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jlb And Assoc reported 22,943 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Castleark Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Com stated it has 27,415 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.07% or 20,586 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 27,316 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank Inc holds 0.03% or 1,261 shares. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability has invested 9.19% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 4,100 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1,074 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Edgestream Prtn Lp owns 0.58% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 10,163 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30,050 shares to 509,464 shares, valued at $53.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 379,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 707,566 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).