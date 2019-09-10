Wellington Shields & Company Holds Holding in Kinder Morgan (KMI); Ametek New (AME) Holder Global Endowment Management LP Upped Stake by $549,400 as Shares Rose

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 99.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 13,450 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 6,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 755,440 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 17.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 16,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 110,115 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 93,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.89B market cap company. It closed at $20.41 lastly. It is down 16.17% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 10/04/2018 – Investors back Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain move; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN AUG 2018; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for Henry Hub Natural Gas of $3 Per MMBtu; 16/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc expected to post earnings of 21 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Declare Dividends of $0.80 Per Common Share; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH OTTAWA TO PROVIDE LEGAL CERTAINTY TO INVESTORS, CONFIDENT SOLUTIONS CAN BE FOUND; 07/04/2018 – Indigenous Leaders Shut Down Construction on Kinder Morgan’s Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Warned It Would Ditch Project on May 31 Amid Political, Legal Uncertainty

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru invested in 20,000 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust holds 0% or 115 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 22,970 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). 18,200 are owned by Prio Wealth L P. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd owns 0.02% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 15,445 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 66,241 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie reported 0.25% stake. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.15% or 135,000 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Com reported 2,761 shares. Amer Century holds 0.39% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 4.62 million shares. Cim Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Veritable LP holds 14,013 shares. Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 3,700 shares to 7,680 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 21,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,460 shares, and cut its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR).

More important recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “Ametek (AME) Acquires Pacific Design Technologies – StreetInsider.com”, Seekingalpha.com published: “AMETEK buys Pacific Design for $125M – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like AMETEK, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AME) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 22,220 shares to 72,967 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,715 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).