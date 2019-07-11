Wellington Shields & Company Has Lowered Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $451,400; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 29.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,715 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 12,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $133.88. About 1.30M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 1,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,511 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.60 million, down from 7,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $13.32 during the last trading session, reaching $2030.73. About 1.98M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – `Amazon Effect’ May Push Vancouver Housing Prices Even Higher; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. IS GIVING A SUBSIDY TO AMAZON; 13/03/2018 – Amazon has received more than 50 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., causing chemical burns and property damage; 10/05/2018 – The Biggest Sale of Honor Mobile Phone is Back; Make Most of Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Summer Sale on Amazon; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services launches ‘blockchain templates’; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 15/03/2018 – Japanese news outlet Kyodo said Amazon was suspected of likely asking suppliers to shoulder part of the cost incurred from selling their products at a discount on its local site; 09/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1760 FROM $1620; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 144,000 shares to 315,800 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Callahan Limited Liability Co invested in 2.07% or 90,598 shares. 249,006 are owned by Ci Invests. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 1.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 50,700 shares. Preferred Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ajo Limited Partnership invested 1.34% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fmr Lc owns 10.95 million shares. Nexus Invest has 0.11% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Windward Capital Management Ca has invested 2.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wendell David Associates Inc invested in 65,753 shares or 1.25% of the stock. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.45% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Aspen Investment Mngmt has 0.89% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jefferies Gru Lc owns 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 232 shares. Telos Cap holds 1.32% or 34,580 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ser Networks Lc has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Ranger Investment Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Putnam Invests Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 496,958 shares. Claar Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 5,088 shares. Dock Street Asset Inc accumulated 16,819 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Korea Inv Corp has invested 2.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 173,454 are held by Lpl Fincl Lc. 833 were reported by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Quantitative Invest Lc invested in 34,200 shares. Altfest L J And Co Inc holds 1.17% or 43,947 shares in its portfolio. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Management owns 5,816 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc owns 111,896 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 103 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stelac Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 568 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 96.15 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.