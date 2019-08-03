Wellington Shields & Company Has Cut Its Stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Share Value Rose; Alexandria Capital Has Lowered Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $528,693

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 4,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 34,899 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, down from 39,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.51M shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’; 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 3,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 47,831 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 51,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Stitch Fix Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – US-China trade fight would not hit Chinese growth until end of this year, says JPMorgan; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel on Trade Tensions, Fed Policy (Video); 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chief James Dimon Likes the Bank’s Growth Prospects, Despite Risks; 13/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Weekend jitters, not earnings, drove down JP Morgan and Citigroup; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 15/05/2018 – Millicom International Cellular: Millicom to webcast presentation by CEO Mauricio Ramos at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 16; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 20/03/2018 – Ghana to name four lead advisors for $2.5 bln Eurobond sale

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Lc accumulated 0.89% or 8,116 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.5% or 1.14 million shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.52% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Lenox Wealth has 0.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chatham Group invested 0.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated owns 14.81M shares. Arrow Corporation owns 70,894 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Ftb Inc accumulated 116,725 shares. Cambridge reported 303,236 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.84% or 56,340 shares. Opus Gp Llc has 15,763 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.27% stake. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 7.10 million shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsr Incorporated holds 4,542 shares.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 144,000 shares to 315,800 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.22 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Fincl Bank holds 1.04% or 17,154 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Brookstone Mngmt invested 0.19% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc holds 3.12% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 520,456 shares. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 4,350 shares in its portfolio. Sand Hill Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.45% or 39,416 shares in its portfolio. Indiana Tru Investment Mgmt Commerce holds 0.5% or 8,595 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Finance Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,200 shares. Us Commercial Bank De owns 399,694 shares. Addison invested in 14,326 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 135,082 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company holds 144,359 shares. Foothills Asset Management Ltd stated it has 1.46% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Logan Mgmt Inc reported 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).