Wellington Management Group Llp Stake in Sprint (S) Decreased as Stock Rose; Aristeia Capital Has Boosted Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stake by $352,800 as Valuation Rose

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 24,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17 million, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $146.74. About 197,851 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500.

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 956,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 853,072 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.61 million, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 7.48 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 15/05/2018 – SPRINT: NYC,PHOENIX & KANSAS CITY AMONG FIRST TO GET SPRINT 5G; 24/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom extends mid-term guidance, pledges higher dividends; 11/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Could Depend on Trump Staying Out of It; 02/05/2018 – Bolivian billionaire Claure to oversee Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 30/04/2018 – 5G sounds amazing – but Sprint and T-Mobile’s merger won’t provide any instant miracles; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Marcelo Claure Also Appointed Oper Chief of SoftBank Group, CEO of SoftBank Group Intl; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing – source [20:46 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 22/05/2018 – Sprint Partners With Scopeworker® On Multi-Billion Dollar 5G Deployment; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park Oh has invested 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.04% or 2.68 million shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd owns 13 shares. Financial Counselors Inc owns 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 18,244 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp reported 853,072 shares. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability has 5,022 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 300,449 shares. Gsa Partners Llp has invested 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Brighton Jones Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 10,241 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 1,501 shares. Moreover, Manchester Cap Limited has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Savant Capital holds 24,367 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability has 17,921 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fil Limited holds 0% or 1,936 shares in its portfolio.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 836,105 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $47.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 18,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 140.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 66,509 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.04% or 114,632 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Com holds 0% or 2,129 shares. Amp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Tygh Capital Mgmt holds 83,990 shares. Axa has 0.06% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 0.02% or 33,279 shares. Moreover, Optimum Advisors has 0.18% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 6,791 were reported by Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd. Da Davidson Company owns 1,564 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 4,713 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 0.04% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 1.65 million shares. 24,800 are held by Aristeia Capital Ltd. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 57,953 shares or 0% of its portfolio.