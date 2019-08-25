Wellington Management Group Llp Stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) Lowered by $38.91 Million as Valuation Rose; T Rowe Price Group (TROW) Position Maintained by Lafayette Investments Inc

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 5,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 80,056 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 74,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in T Rowe Price Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $105.61. About 1.20M shares traded or 8.12% up from the average. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.3% Position in Vital Therapies; 16/05/2018 – Soros, T. Rowe Top Tesla’s Most Notable Buyers List Last Quarter; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rambus; 11/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — T. Rowe Price Group, Inc./; 19/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Says It Would Be Against a Dell-VMware Merger — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $113; 21/05/2018 – ‘A Lot of Noise’ in U.S.-China Trade News, Says T. Rowe Price (Video); 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE 1Q NET REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.28B; 03/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Head Of Fixed Income Ted Wiese To Step Down At Year-End, Retire From Firm Next May; Veteran Portfolio Manager And

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 311,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 11.38 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 billion, down from 11.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $139.01. About 898,520 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra’s CEO Debra Reed to Retire, to Be Succeeded by CFO Martin; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY ALSO NAMES JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER COO; 17/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Unit San Diego Gas & Electric Sells $400M of 4.150% First Mortgage Bonds; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s IEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Also Appoints Martin as New Member of Board Effective May 1; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Bef; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Rev $2.96B

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.21M shares to 123.00M shares, valued at $4.92 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 720,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,494 were accumulated by Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation. Tci Wealth stated it has 0.05% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Massachusetts Svcs Com Ma has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Putnam Invests Limited Company accumulated 94,748 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 8,521 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 2,815 shares. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 102,010 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 163 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 127,604 shares. 10,772 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. 449,544 are held by Service Automobile Association. Mason Street Advsr Limited Company holds 39,095 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System has 11,981 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $263,597 activity.