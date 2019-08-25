Wellington Management Group Llp Stake in Kennedy (KW) Has Trimmed by $11.71 Million; Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Rose While Berkshire Hathaway Has Lowered Position by $602.60 Million

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 53.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 5.55M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528.45 million, down from 11.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 3.31 million shares traded or 24.57% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 557,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 5.17M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.57 million, down from 5.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $20.46. About 461,205 shares traded or 34.41% up from the average. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Paradigm Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0.08% or 2,340 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.54M shares. First Allied Advisory Inc reported 7,870 shares. General Amer Investors Co, New York-based fund reported 168,000 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Company reported 1.2% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bowling Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.78% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 51,750 shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Strategic Financial stated it has 55,331 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers Incorporated Co owns 65,600 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Westpac Corporation holds 0% or 72,362 shares in its portfolio. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 325,879 shares. Wendell David Assocs Inc reported 2,296 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 0.45% or 18,499 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 407,992 shares to 8.67M shares, valued at $1.06 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.21 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) by 11,593 shares to 665,251 shares, valued at $105.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.75 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $431,655 activity. On Wednesday, March 20 the insider Bowen Trevor bought $282,555.