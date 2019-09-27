Wellington Management Group Llp Raised Holding in Southern Co (SO) by $3.25 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stock Rose, Water Island Capital Lowered Holding

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 96.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 488,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 19,675 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, down from 508,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 477,685 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 59,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.09 million, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $61.79. About 2.56 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 45 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 52.05 million shares or 7.60% more from 48.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc by 17,416 shares to 97,732 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.14 million for 12.84 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 407,274 shares to 10.46M shares, valued at $1.06 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.