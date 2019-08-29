Wellington Management Group Llp Position in Rogers Communications (RCI) Trimmed by $400,892; Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Holder Community Trust & Investment Co Lifted Stake

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 7,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 94,395 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19 million, up from 87,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $93.05. About 822,620 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 7,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 19,714 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 27,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 310,903 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Rogers Disappointed by CRTC Decision on Final Broadband Wholesale Rates – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rogers Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Q2 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rogers Communications: Is Its Wireless Business Decelerating? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 21, 2019.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $527.77 million for 11.97 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 52,324 shares to 729,876 shares, valued at $127.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 1.43 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

