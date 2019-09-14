Wellington Management Group Llp Maintains Holding in Q2 Hldgs (QTWO); Diversified Trust Co Boosted Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $364,967; Shares Declined

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 2,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 25,683 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90 million, up from 23,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.16 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to salesforce.com on May 29 for “Identifying relevant feed items to display in a feed of an; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 162.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 666,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.21 million, up from 410,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $79.94. About 269,418 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 4,980 shares to 516,862 shares, valued at $61.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,992 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Com owns 2,833 shares. Harding Loevner Lp reported 130 shares. Winch Advisory Service Limited Company reported 23,814 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Lockheed Martin Mngmt reported 63,465 shares. Bridgecreek Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.83% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pinnacle Prtn invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York has 0.42% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Shell Asset Mgmt owns 0.22% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 64,283 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.4% or 31,932 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Associate stated it has 416,971 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.34% or 269,022 shares in its portfolio. Old Natl Bankshares In stated it has 75,963 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 103,678 shares or 0.26% of the stock. American Group Incorporated reported 0.17% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.63, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold QTWO shares while 39 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 46.91 million shares or 12.07% more from 41.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Daiwa Securities Group, a Japan-based fund reported 31,700 shares. Champlain Inv Prns Limited Liability Com owns 0.91% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 1.41 million shares. Laurion LP reported 44,448 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 60,830 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D L Carlson Grp Inc holds 47,278 shares. Stifel Corporation owns 10,608 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 5,393 shares. The New York-based Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Citigroup reported 1,791 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,250 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Wellington Gp Llp has invested 0.02% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Sei Invests owns 0.01% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 57,881 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Co stated it has 361,811 shares.