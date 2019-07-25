Wellington Management Group Llp Maintains Holding in Methanex (MEOH); Uranium Energy (UEC) Holding Maintained by Falcon Edge Capital Lp

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 365,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 951,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Uranium Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $0.0445 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9216. About 1.74 million shares traded or 13.83% up from the average. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:UEC) has declined 14.20% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project; 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR; 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 9.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 273,674 shares as the company's stock declined 14.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.25 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.58 million, up from 2.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 300,515 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 30.76% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $40,787 activity. $14,030 worth of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was bought by MELBYE SCOTT.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.79 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: "Top Stock Picks: Holmes vs. Rule vs. Katusa – Investing News Network" on January 22, 2018