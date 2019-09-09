Wellington Management Group Llp Maintains Holding in Boyd Gaming (BYD); As Medtronic (MDT) Share Price Rose, Beach Investment Counsel Lifted Position

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Medtronic (MDT) by 33.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 40,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 159,819 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.56M, up from 119,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Medtronic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.48 million shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 30,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.28M, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 695,406 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC

