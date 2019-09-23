Wellington Management Group Llp Lowered Its Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stake by $1.59 Million; Stock Price Declined; Amalgamated Bank Has Upped Its Holding in Paccar (PCAR) as Market Valuation Declined

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 5,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 48,797 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.50 million, up from 43,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $70.32. About 2.31 million shares traded or 36.76% up from the average. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 65.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 32,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 17,046 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $846,000, down from 49,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $52.25. About 2.40 million shares traded or 105.61% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ValleySCARE Returns this Saturday with Fresh Frights – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Be Sure To Check Out First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Jernigan Capital Announces Acquisition of Developers’ Interests in Six Properties and Other Business Updates – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 1St Source Corp (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 23,050 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $48.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.26 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 30.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.04 million for 5.68 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PCAR shares while 166 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 211.03 million shares or 0.15% more from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 161 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0.08% or 28.27M shares. 205 were accumulated by Ftb Advsrs. Hartford Fin Management reported 0.07% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Toronto Dominion Bank holds 217,207 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Veritable LP holds 9,437 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt has 342 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.09% or 1.13 million shares in its portfolio. Boston owns 2.01 million shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 568 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corp accumulated 299,971 shares. Prudential Inc stated it has 1.24 million shares. 1,606 were reported by Amica Retiree. Lmr Partners Llp stated it has 25,366 shares.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 17,323 shares to 163,989 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 15,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,234 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V).

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Have Trucking Stocks Turned the Corner? – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PCAR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Think PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.