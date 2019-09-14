Wellington Management Group Llp Lowered Its Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Stake by $864,949; Market Valuation Declined; As Blackrock (BLK) Share Price Declined, John G Ullman & Associates Raised Position

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 66.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 665 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 1,665 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $781,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $8.21 during the last trading session, reaching $442.96. About 556,191 shares traded or 0.01% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 19/03/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Portfolio Update; 02/04/2018 – Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: Net Asset Value(s); 22/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Portfolio Update; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock earnings easily beat Wall Street expectations; 14/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Deshler to Manage Carleton Endowment (Correct); 13/03/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Dividend Declaration; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Net Asset Value(s); 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS HIGHER YIELDS FAVOR SHORT OVER LONG MATURITIES IN GOVERNMENT DEBT; 30/05/2018 – BlackRock Goes to College to Bolster Private Equity Dealmaking

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 23,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.16 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 61,475 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $568.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,585 shares to 17,986 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 54,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,675 shares, and cut its stake in Elmira Savings Bank F S (NASDAQ:ESBK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold BLK shares while 298 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 122.38 million shares or 0.19% less from 122.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Field And Main Natl Bank accumulated 112 shares. Peoples Fincl Services owns 700 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 5,935 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Hengehold Capital Management Llc accumulated 0.46% or 5,052 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 340 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 430 shares stake. Missouri-based Bank & Trust has invested 0.33% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Godsey And Gibb Assocs accumulated 34,832 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Corp holds 0.28% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 6,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% or 15,249 shares in its portfolio. Triangle Wealth Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 501 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 607 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Transamerica Incorporated has 293 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).