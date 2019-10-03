Wellington Management Group Llp Lifted Its Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Holding; MARUI GROUP CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPA (MAURF) Shorts Increased By 2.03%

MARUI GROUP CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPA (OTCMKTS:MAURF) had an increase of 2.03% in short interest. MAURF’s SI was 1.77 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.03% from 1.74M shares previously. It closed at $21.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wellington Management Group Llp increased Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) stake by 7.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp acquired 220,537 shares as Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)’s stock rose 8.75%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3.32M shares with $265.79M value, up from 3.10M last quarter. Akamai Technologies Inc now has $14.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.04. About 735,698 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAD BEEN TARGETING OPERATING MARGINS FOR EXISTING OPERATIONS IN HIGH 20S FOR 2020; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS 79C-83C, EST. 70C; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – FINANCIAL OPERATING COMMITTEE TO WORK TO IDENTIFY PATH TO ACHIEVING OPER. MARGINS OF 30 PCT IN 2020; 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC AKAM.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 08/03/2018 – Akamai to Add New Directors, Form Operating Committee After Talks With Elliott Management; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B CONV NOTES DUE 2025; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Announces Board of Directors Changes; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management to Vote in Favor of Akamai’s Proposed Director Slate

Among 3 analysts covering Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Akamai Technologies has $9600 highest and $80 lowest target. $88’s average target is -3.34% below currents $91.04 stock price. Akamai Technologies had 10 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral”. The stock of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 31.

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) stake by 284,312 shares to 11.27M valued at $1.80 billion in 2019Q2. It also reduced Arcbest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) stake by 15,407 shares and now owns 16,680 shares. Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 137.78 million shares or 0.72% more from 136.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Asset Management reported 0.01% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). The New York-based Amer Gp has invested 0.02% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Twin Tree Mgmt Lp accumulated 1,614 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited has 122,179 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Chevy Chase reported 0.05% stake. Cambridge Inv Rech Inc has invested 0.01% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc has 0% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). First Trust Advisors Lp owns 3.21 million shares. Hrt Ltd Liability owns 86,731 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments invested in 260,893 shares. Sun Life Financial has 132 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 151,924 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus has 549 shares. Shell Asset owns 21,103 shares.

Marui Group Co., Ltd. engages in retailing and store operation, credit card services, and retailing-related services businesses in Japan. The company has market cap of $4.63 billion. It operates 26 Marui and Modi stores in the Kanto, Tokai, and Kansai regions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the provision of credit loans and credit checks; collection and management of receivables; short-term insurance policies; design and construction of commercial facilities; planning and production of advertisements; property management; software development; IT system operation; trucking and forwarding; securities and building management; and real estate rental businesses.