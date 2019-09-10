Wellington Management Group Llp Increased Its Tech Data (TECD) Position by $1.80 Million as Shares Declined; Endurance Wealth Management Lifted Dominion Resources (D) Stake by $2.39 Million

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (D) by 21004.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 31,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.59. About 1.99 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 30.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 17,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 76,311 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82M, up from 58,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $104.37. About 221,643 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc by 21,955 shares to 158,890 shares, valued at $12.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 198,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 657,516 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Tech Data (TECD) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Dollar General Earnings Beat Estimates – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 29, 2019 : TD, DG, DLTR, BBY, BURL, SAFM, TECD, HAIN, PDCO, GLNG, ANF, MEI – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Data (TECD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.02% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 769,350 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 19,845 shares. Moody Bancorporation Division holds 66 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 13,400 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 116,030 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 1,361 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 32,992 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bridgeway Inc has 0.01% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Com has 0.14% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Quantitative Inv Limited Co invested in 3,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dean Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,060 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Moreover, Indexiq Advisors Lc has 0.05% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Convergence Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Corp invested in 18,674 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,253 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 26,234 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated holds 13,751 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security stated it has 1.88% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Old National Commercial Bank In has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hyman Charles D, Florida-based fund reported 7,152 shares. St Germain D J stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 2,841 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Crow Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 269,000 shares. Bridges Inv Management Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 13,018 shares. Field Main Financial Bank holds 0.22% or 3,025 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers Inc reported 5,129 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 3.61M shares. Hl Fincl Service Limited Liability Corp owns 63,774 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Peddock invested in 0.02% or 400 shares. Girard Prns accumulated 26,143 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)â€™s Upcoming 1.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Considering American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) For Its Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 13% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 7,061 shares to 96,973 shares, valued at $7.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 89,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,966 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 1 (CSJ).