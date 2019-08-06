Wellington Management Group Llp Increased Caci Intl (CACI) Position by $5.32 Million as Stock Value Rose; First Hawaiian Bank Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake as Stock Declined

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 29,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 386,632 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.38M, up from 357,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $6.23 during the last trading session, reaching $205.14. About 182,933 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CACI 4Q EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q REV. $1.12B, EST. $1.12B; 20/04/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Actionable Intelligence Solutions at GEOINT 2018; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q Rev $1.12B; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Ratings Of Caci Int’l Including Cfr Of Ba2, Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Inhofe: Inhofe Meets with CACI CEO Ken Asbury; 19/03/2018 – CACI AWARDED $60 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE ADVERTISING AND MEDIA SUPPORT FOR ARMY NATIONAL GUARD; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL OF $44/SHARE TO BUY CSRA FACTORS IN BREAK-UP FEE OF $204 MLN

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 25.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 14,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 42,448 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, down from 57,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 18.94M shares traded or 80.41% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 122,520 shares to 3.87M shares, valued at $4.55B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proteostasis Therapeutics In by 1.18 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.05M shares, and cut its stake in Agnc Invt Corp.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2,480 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.