Wellington Management Group Llp Increased American Assets Tr (AAT) Holding By $1.65 Million; Illumina Has 1.33 Sentiment

Illumina Inc (ILMN) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 320 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 241 decreased and sold their holdings in Illumina Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 170.65 million shares, up from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Illumina Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 21 to 12 for a decrease of 9. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 204 Increased: 235 New Position: 85.

Wellington Management Group Llp increased American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) stake by 5.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp acquired 36,696 shares as American Assets Tr Inc (AAT)’s stock rose 0.39%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 690,884 shares with $31.68M value, up from 654,188 last quarter. American Assets Tr Inc now has $2.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $47.5. About 78,491 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Hydration Mouth Guard for Athletes Invented (AAT-3044); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp Hydration Mouth Guard for Athletes lnvented (AAT-3044); 12/03/2018 Arrowhead Begins Dosing in Phase 1 Study of ARO-AAT for Treatment of Alpha-1 Liver Disease; 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3069); 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter lnvented AAT-3039; 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Waterproof Cast Cover (AAT-1917); 30/03/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA SAYS LOCK SYNDICATION TOGETHER WITH ITS UNIT POLON-ALFA HOLDS 97.55% STAKE OF CO AFTER SHARE BUY-BACK; 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting 2018; 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3069); 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms American Assets Trust Issuer Rating At Baa3; Outlook Stable

Wellington Shields & Co. Llc holds 11.75% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. for 74,249 shares. Bender Robert & Associates owns 51,205 shares or 7.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Baillie Gifford & Co has 5.43% invested in the company for 15.98 million shares. The California-based Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca has invested 4.66% in the stock. Edgewood Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 4.11 million shares.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $207.27M for 48.13 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array solutions for genetic analysis. The company has market cap of $39.91 billion. The companyÂ’s sequencing by synthesis technology provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes. It has a 43.1 P/E ratio. It also offers arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow for the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold AAT shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 0.06% more from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mngmt reported 0.12% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Johnson Inv Counsel holds 21,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 644,369 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability, Washington-based fund reported 172,689 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 44 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 118,221 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation accumulated 1.95M shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 93,848 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 16,547 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 9,218 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Forward Management Lc reported 12,025 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Sei Investments owns 259,791 shares.

