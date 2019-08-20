Wellington Management Group Llp Holding in Pg&E (PCG) Increased by $39.39 Million; Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose While Sigma Planning Has Cut Its Stake by $696,386

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 242.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 2.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.28M, up from 957,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.34% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 14.50M shares traded or 84.83% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 3,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,465 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 36,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $9.15 during the last trading session, reaching $217.1. About 8.24 million shares traded or 110.13% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PG&E Investors Optimistic Following California Senate’s Wildfire Measure – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 19, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Another California county eyes parts of PG&E – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stanley Druckenmiller’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 643,379 shares to 17.16 million shares, valued at $992.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 42,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,053 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) by 158,854 shares to 407,713 shares, valued at $13.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 11,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

