Wellington Management Group Llp Holding In Nisource (NI) Was Lifted; Rothschild Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Suntrust Bks (STI) by $330,695 as Stock Rose

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 5,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 682,752 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.45 million, down from 688,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $59.47. About 1.45M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 14/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 11; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 24/04/2018 – SunTrust Declares Dividend of 40c; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust CEO: Former Employee May Have Done This While Employed With Company; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 11,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 3.30M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.63 million, up from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.95. About 1.25M shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 23/04/2018 – NiSource: Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 29/03/2018 – NiSource Inc.: Richard A. Abdoo Decides Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: NiSource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 27/03/2018 – NiSource Declares Quarterly Common Dividend; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW SECOND TRANCHE OF UP TO $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW UP TO ADDITIONAL $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Adj EPS 77c

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6,950 shares to 611,776 shares, valued at $56.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.39M for 10.47 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Gp holds 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 17,486 shares. Denali Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 1,335 shares. Homrich Berg invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Arete Wealth Ltd Llc owns 0.12% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 9,606 shares. Copper Rock Ptnrs Lc holds 190,510 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Lc has 0.02% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 173,184 shares. Parkside Bankshares & Trust holds 5,671 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Rowland Company Invest Counsel Adv holds 0% or 66,428 shares. S&Co owns 14,758 shares. Roosevelt Invest Grp Inc owns 18,884 shares. First Western Capital Mngmt accumulated 4,623 shares or 3.9% of the stock. 6.25 million are owned by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd holds 0.03% or 6,565 shares.

