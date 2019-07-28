Wellington Management Group Llp Holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Boosted by $12.62 Million; Whale Rock Capital Management Has Trimmed Salesforce Com (CRM) Position by $39.23 Million

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 207.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 504,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 747,968 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.09 million, up from 243,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.16% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 1.52 million shares traded or 4.59% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 248,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 875,956 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.73M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.98M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 87,527 shares. Buckingham Capital has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Diversified Co accumulated 23,266 shares. Ally Financial reported 12,000 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Iowa-based Iowa Bank & Trust has invested 3.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, First Mercantile has 0.06% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,675 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg accumulated 234,734 shares or 0.31% of the stock. 25,731 were accumulated by Advisory Ntwk Limited Company. Amarillo State Bank stated it has 4,413 shares. Whale Rock Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.5% or 875,956 shares in its portfolio. Old National Bankshares In reported 0.65% stake. Moreover, Oakworth Cap has 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 467 shares. 115,016 are owned by Granite Prtn Limited Liability. Winfield Assoc Inc stated it has 8,474 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 18 insider sales for $17.28 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 Roos John Victor sold $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 114 shares. BLOCK KEITH sold $735,149 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, January 30. $2.31M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Allanson Joe. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Conway Craig. 5,325 shares were sold by Weaver Amy E, worth $857,751 on Friday, February 15. The insider Harris Parker sold $923,058.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 444.36 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 208,891 shares to 2.34M shares, valued at $199.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 927,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) by 35,547 shares to 249,492 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR) by 180,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54M shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

