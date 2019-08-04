Wellington Management Group Llp Has Upped Stake in Legg Mason (LM); As Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Valuation Rose, Black Diamond Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 13,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 61,061 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 47,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $37.98. About 1.33M shares traded or 42.78% up from the average. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 01/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON – MONTH’S AUM INCLUDED NET LONG-TERM OUTFLOWS OF $2.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Raises Quarter Dividend to 34c; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Legg Mason Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LM); 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON 4Q OPER REV. $785.1M, EST. $761.2M; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q EPS 86c; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Stockholders’ Equity Was $3.9 Billion at March 31

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 7,234 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS)

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 228,352 shares to 958,489 shares, valued at $84.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Riverview Finl Corp New (RIVE) by 55,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,394 shares, and cut its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 258,739 shares stake. Cambridge Inv Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 15,850 shares. Blair William Il accumulated 0% or 15,279 shares. Ameriprise Finance stated it has 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 59 shares or 0% of the stock. 75,329 are owned by Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Llc owns 12,500 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors invested 0.02% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd has 0.02% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 91,060 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 156,824 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Raymond James & Associate holds 0.04% or 908,238 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 12,787 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold CPSS shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 10.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 11.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P, a Texas-based fund reported 1.82M shares. Moreover, Bailard has 0.01% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 25,300 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 10,696 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 2,921 shares. Geode Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 111,189 shares. Blackrock reported 643,245 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 111,500 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 2.00 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Valley National Advisers has 0% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 3,925 shares. Denali Ltd Com has 550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Black Diamond Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 468,464 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Leisure Capital Mngmt has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Northern Trust accumulated 0% or 34,848 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 17,200 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 101,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings.