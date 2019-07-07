Wellington Management Group Llp Has Upped Its Select Med Hldgs (SEM) Stake; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Wellington Management Group Llp increased Select Med Hldgs Corp (SEM) stake by 4.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp acquired 35,811 shares as Select Med Hldgs Corp (SEM)’s stock declined 5.39%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 826,042 shares with $11.64M value, up from 790,231 last quarter. Select Med Hldgs Corp now has $2.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.58. About 193,030 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 19.89% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 EPS 93c-EPS $1.08; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q OPER REV. $1.25B, EST. $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – Baylor Scott & White Health and Select Medical Expand Joint Venture into the Austin Area; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP – SELECT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 BUSINESS OUTLOOK, PROVIDED IN ITS JANUARY 8, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Net $33.7M; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.97 TO $1.12; 16/05/2018 – Call for Papers Now Open For 6th Annual National Post-Acute Care Safety and Quality Summit; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees FY Rev $5B-$5.2B

Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 324 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 271 sold and reduced stock positions in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 96.06 million shares, down from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Intuitive Surgical Inc in top ten positions decreased from 25 to 20 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 224 Increased: 234 New Position: 90.

The stock increased 0.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $537.25. About 432,092 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 earnings per share, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $257.45 million for 60.23 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company has market cap of $62.03 billion. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. It has a 55.9 P/E ratio. The Company’s da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc holds 9.72% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for 67,887 shares. Bender Robert & Associates owns 34,361 shares or 9.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc Adv has 6.32% invested in the company for 45,715 shares. The California-based Oakmont Corp has invested 5.65% in the stock. Edgewood Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.43 million shares.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ADBE, ILMN, ISRG – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Analyst: Intuitive Surgical Could Lead Its Market For Another Decade – Schaeffers Research” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Global X Robotics and AI ETF Is Just OK Right Now – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $20.67 million activity.

Among 2 analysts covering Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Select Medical had 2 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Friday, May 17 by JMP Securities.

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased Carriage Svcs Inc (NYSE:CSV) stake by 23,152 shares to 130,580 valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Core Mark Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:CORE) stake by 137,880 shares and now owns 649,545 shares. United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold SEM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 104.04 million shares or 1.40% more from 102.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 307,148 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Burney Communication reported 24,580 shares. Swiss Bancshares owns 197,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 1,100 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited accumulated 18,900 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.07% or 2.04M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 44,806 shares. Dean Management has 28,650 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 73,473 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 112,207 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 120,297 shares in its portfolio. Int Grp Inc stated it has 81,902 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shelton Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 152 shares.

More notable recent Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Alteryx, Comstock Resources, and MagnaChip Semiconductor Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 12, 2019.