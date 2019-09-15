Wellington Management Group Llp Has Upped F M C (FMC) Stake by $51.33 Million as Market Value Rose; Rgm Capital Raised Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stake by $10.90 Million; Stock Value Rose

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 626,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 9.09 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $754.31M, up from 8.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $91.05. About 763,969 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: FMC Corporation – 09/30/2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ FMC Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMC); 09/03/2018 – PELAMBRES UNION REJECTS ANTOFAGASTA WAGE OFFER IN CHILE: FMC; 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Expands Subdistribution Network; adds KVR Energy to its Growing Global List; 14/05/2018 – Appointment Of Former FMC Mill Manager Jim Harkins As Technical Advisor; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF GUIDANCE RANGE; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD 2349.HK – UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE & BEIJING HUA BIN TO SET UP FMC, A JV PRIVATE EQUITY FUND MANAGEMENT CO; 09/03/2018 – Pierre Brondeau Will Continue to Lead FMC Corp. as President, CEO and Chairman

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 50,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 477,384 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.12 million, up from 426,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $256.7. About 212,895 shares traded or 6.12% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners

