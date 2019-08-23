Wellington Management Group Llp Has Upped By $520,440 Its American Natl Ins Co (ANAT) Stake; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Decreased Its Clorox Co/De (CLX) Stake

Wellington Management Group Llp increased American Natl Ins Co (ANAT) stake by 187.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp acquired 4,337 shares as American Natl Ins Co (ANAT)’s stock rose 6.92%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,655 shares with $804,000 value, up from 2,318 last quarter. American Natl Ins Co now has $3.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $114.56. About 20,150 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased Clorox Co/De (CLX) stake by 18.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 3,486 shares as Clorox Co/De (CLX)’s stock rose 9.75%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 15,249 shares with $2.45 million value, down from 18,735 last quarter. Clorox Co/De now has $19.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $157.6. About 301,164 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $23,106 activity. Smith Shannon Lee had bought 200 shares worth $23,106.

More notable recent American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “American National Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:ANAT – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American National Insurance Company’s (NASDAQ:ANAT) Earnings Dropped -16%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American National Insurance Company (ANAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American National Launches New Website Nasdaq:ANAT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 196,125 shares to 5.28M valued at $842.98 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) stake by 226,917 shares and now owns 3.74M shares. Carbon Black Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 17 investors sold ANAT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 0.35% more from 16.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0.27% or 518,344 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 18,945 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Mellon holds 71,627 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 6,506 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 318 shares. 138,420 were reported by Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Inc. Invesco Ltd invested in 26,347 shares. Amer Int Gru stated it has 129 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 0% or 9 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech has invested 0.01% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). 15,020 were reported by Bragg Advsr Incorporated. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0% or 1,539 shares. Shufro Rose And Communication Ltd Co reported 0.2% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Hendershot Inc holds 1,650 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 31,757 shares.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Clorox Earnings Dragged Down by Trash and Charcoal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much is The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Like The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased Hancock Whitney Corp (NASDAQ:HBHC) stake by 259,705 shares to 929,696 valued at $37.56M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) stake by 163,099 shares and now owns 5.85M shares. Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) was raised too.