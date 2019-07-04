Wellington Management Group Llp Has Trimmed Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Holding By $197.17 Million; Franklin Universal Trust (FT) Sentiment Is 1.8

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased Ubs Group Ag (UBS) stake by 23.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 16.43M shares as Ubs Group Ag (UBS)’s stock declined 8.68%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 52.80M shares with $639.75M value, down from 69.23M last quarter. Ubs Group Ag now has $46.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 1.05 million shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 27.54% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.97% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS HAS ISSUED A DUAL-TRANCHE EUR 2.5 BILLION SENIOR BENCHMARK TRANSACTION; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION, REGULATORY AND SIMILAR MATTERS INCREASED, WHICH REDUCED 2017 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE TAX BY CHF 141 MLN; 09/03/2018 – UBS Intends to Appeal Decision; 07/03/2018 TDC TDC.CO – UBS GROUP AG ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5%; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Franchise Strength Drives Sound 1Q18; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Profit Rises, Supported by Wealth-Management Gains; 08/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 21.3 FROM SFR 20.3; 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Admits the Findings Contained in the Statement of Facts; 03/04/2018 – UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018; 03/04/2018 – REG-UBS AG UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018

Franklin Universal Trust (FT) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.67, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 18 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 10 decreased and sold stock positions in Franklin Universal Trust. The investment professionals in our database now own: 3.14 million shares, down from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Franklin Universal Trust in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 9.

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 36,480 shares traded. Franklin Universal Trust (FT) has risen 4.49% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.06% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Franklin Universal Trust for 45,577 shares. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owns 158,072 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0.1% invested in the company for 15,000 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 104,230 shares.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. The company has market cap of $183.46 million. The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. It has a 10.35 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution NYSE:FT – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank restructuring costs to lead to 2019 loss – FT – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Ft.com published: “FirstFT: Todayâ€™s top stories – Financial Times” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Orcel set to sue Santander for â‚¬100M – FT – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Ft.com‘s news article titled: “â€˜Flash Boysâ€™ challenger IEX struggles in quest to transform trading – Financial Times” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Wellington Management Group Llp increased Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc stake by 86,301 shares to 1.80 million valued at $31.76M in 2019Q1. It also upped Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) stake by 3.65 million shares and now owns 11.00M shares. Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) was raised too.

More notable recent UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About UBS Group AG (UBS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Credit Suisse wealth management boss quits – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank: This Is Going To Hurt – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Nordstrom’s Outlook Is ‘Deteriorating,’ UBS Says In Downgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.