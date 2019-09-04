Wellington Management Group Llp Has Trimmed Its Trinet Group (TNET) Position; Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 207 funds increased or started new positions, while 191 trimmed and sold positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The funds in our database reported: 25.37 million shares, down from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc in top ten positions was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 35 Reduced: 156 Increased: 123 New Position: 84.

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased Trinet Group Inc (TNET) stake by 14.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 924,378 shares as Trinet Group Inc (TNET)’s stock rose 15.41%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5.63M shares with $336.44M value, down from 6.56 million last quarter. Trinet Group Inc now has $4.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $64.76. About 227,181 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Rev $861M; 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’

The stock increased 0.94% or $7.75 during the last trading session, reaching $835.62. About 215,751 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES HIGHER MARKETING SPENDING IN 2Q; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle marketing chief leaves nearly two years after cocaine bust; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – HIRED CHRIS BRANDT AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2; 14/03/2018 – Hayley Peterson: Breaking: Chipotle chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker resigns; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY CUSTOMER ILLNESS REPORTS; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 15/05/2018 – TYBOURNE ADDED SNAP, FB, CMG IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle earnings beat: $2.13 per share, vs. $1.57 expected; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Support Functions Will Be Located in Shared Services Center in Columbus; 23/05/2018 – CMG: SOME WORKERS TO BE OFFERED RELOCATION/RETENTION PACKAGES

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company has market cap of $23.17 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. It has a 94.25 P/E ratio.

Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. holds 19.7% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for 1.86 million shares. Marshfield Associates owns 226,502 shares or 9.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 13D Management Llc has 6.36% invested in the company for 30,071 shares. The New York-based Cim Llc has invested 5.53% in the stock. Independent Franchise Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 590,697 shares.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77 million for 66.74 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Wellington Management Group Llp increased Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) stake by 120,317 shares to 2.48 million valued at $38.28 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Black Knight Inc stake by 64,587 shares and now owns 3.69 million shares. Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) was raised too.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 7.94% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TNET’s profit will be $47.56M for 23.81 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

