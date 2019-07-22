Wellington Management Group Llp Has Trimmed Its Position in Old Rep Intl (ORI) as Stock Value Rose; Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Stock Declined While Ecor1 Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $23.77 Million

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 55.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 53,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,890 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $897,000, down from 96,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 1.64 million shares traded or 23.48% up from the average. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 8.70% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 52.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 33.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.71M, down from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.94% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 213,043 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 62.10% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 1.07M shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $63.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myokardia Inc by 244,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Chiasma Inc.

Analysts await Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.10 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.20 from last year’s $-1.3 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Assembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,331 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Td Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Paragon Capital Limited has 13,592 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 456,392 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Co invested in 640,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fulton Commercial Bank Na owns 14,575 shares. Bb&T Lc stated it has 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Farmers Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 970 shares. Neuberger Berman Lc owns 22,109 shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.55% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) or 106,687 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 71,836 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Company stated it has 775 shares. Gam Ag owns 0.02% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 25,058 shares. Invesco reported 2.48 million shares. 534,201 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement Sys.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $120,928 activity. $99,350 worth of stock was bought by ZUCARO ALDO C on Monday, January 28.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 9,986 shares to 41,728 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 13,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX).