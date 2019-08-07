Wellington Management Group Llp Has Trimmed Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Position by $117.39 Million; Share Value Rose; As Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Market Value Declined, Moon Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 4,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 131,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 billion, down from 136,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.16. About 515,240 shares traded or 54.75% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 742,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 8.47M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35B, down from 9.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $162.93. About 2.57M shares traded or 7.30% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.26 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

