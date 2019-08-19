Wellington Management Group Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding in Citigroup (C) by $427.51 Million; As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stock Rose, Shareholder Joel Isaacson & Company Has Decreased Its Position

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 33.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 28,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 57,184 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 85,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 3.65M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 30.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 6.90M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 16.05M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998.39M, down from 22.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.45 million shares traded or 20.77% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL APPLY DUE DILIGENCE SCREENING TO POTENTIAL CLIENTS GOING FORWARD; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Posts 1Q $150M Pretax Gain on Sale of Hilton Portfolio; 16/04/2018 – Emirates NBD expands its bank in Saudi Arabia; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital to Decrease by About $121.3M; 06/03/2018 – CITI PRIVATE BANK NAMES CATHERINE CHEUNG AS APAC STRATEGIST; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penumbra Inc by 522,714 shares to 2.57 million shares, valued at $378.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) by 43,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Finance invested in 8,765 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cidel Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 20,000 shares. Amer Century reported 0% stake. The New York-based Lakewood Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 10.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Toth Fin Advisory reported 85 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Spears Abacus Limited Liability accumulated 417,421 shares or 3.31% of the stock. Farmers invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.68% or 767,661 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Lc has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 890 shares. Connable Office stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sei Invs accumulated 1.21 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. Gfs Advisors Limited Liability has 0.23% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,470 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.97 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

