Wellington Management Group Llp Has Trimmed Iberiabank (IBKC) Stake By $2.22 Million; Ikonics Has 1 Sentiment

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) stake by 1.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 31,314 shares as Iberiabank Corp (IBKC)’s stock declined 0.28%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2.05 million shares with $146.96M value, down from 2.08M last quarter. Iberiabank Corp now has $3.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.04. About 286,420 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Net $63.6M; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS 2020 GOAL OF CORE EPS GROWTH; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK CORP – PLANS TO CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCH LOCATIONS DURING SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK WILL CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCHES IN 2Q, 3Q; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Raises Quarter Dividend to 38c Vs. 37c

Ikonics Corp (IKNX) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 2 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 2 sold and reduced equity positions in Ikonics Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 26,964 shares, down from 27,362 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ikonics Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 0.

The stock increased 9.45% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 5,797 shares traded or 248.17% up from the average. IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) has declined 10.74% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.74% the S&P500.

Blackrock Inc. holds 0% of its portfolio in IKONICS Corporation for 237 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 701 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in the company for 1,300 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna International Group Llp has invested 0% in the stock. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 175 shares.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.07 million. It operates through five divisions: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers.

More important recent IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IKONICS Announces 2018 Results Nasdaq:IKNX – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “IKONICS Announces William C. Ulland’s Retirement as President and Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ikonics: Why Are Insiders Buying This Cheap Tech Growth Stock? – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2015. More interesting news about IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) was released by: Quotes.Wsj.com and their article: “PLAB Stock Price & News – Photronics Inc. – Wall Street Journal” with publication date: April 16, 2018.

More notable recent IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does IBERIABANK Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IBKC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 2.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.74 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $94.25 million for 9.78 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.28% negative EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. The insider Maples Ricky E bought $75,250. COOPER ANGUS R II had bought 5,000 shares worth $381,198 on Thursday, March 14. On Tuesday, May 28 KOERNER JOHN E III bought $972,530 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) or 13,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Invest Advsrs Lc accumulated 6,195 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Co accumulated 0% or 2,800 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 56,680 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.02% or 7,005 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Geode Mgmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 755,909 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability holds 65,015 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 18,341 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 35,466 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc has 7,790 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2.05M shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). State Street has invested 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Ameriprise stated it has 480,341 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Wellington Management Group Llp increased Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del stake by 26,853 shares to 1.41M valued at $39.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) stake by 32,140 shares and now owns 102,773 shares. Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) was raised too.